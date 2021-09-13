Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Sells $65,128.26 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $65,128.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Holger Bartel sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $232,600.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Holger Bartel sold 5,508 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $68,739.84.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Holger Bartel sold 17,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Holger Bartel sold 9,502 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $119,535.16.

On Monday, August 30th, Holger Bartel sold 5,725 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $69,616.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Holger Bartel sold 4,666 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $59,351.52.

On Thursday, August 12th, Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $55,360.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Holger Bartel sold 81,973 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $1,168,115.25.

On Friday, July 30th, Holger Bartel sold 60,727 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $848,356.19.

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $11.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $128.93 million, a PE ratio of 553.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $19.83.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 2,075.95%. The company had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TZOO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Travelzoo by 21,885.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Travelzoo by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

