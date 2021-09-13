Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Trevi Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of TRVI stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Trevi Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.08.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 40.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 96,149 shares during the period. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

