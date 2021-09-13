Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited (ASX:TGF) Insider Nicholas Myers Buys 20,000 Shares

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited (ASX:TGF) insider Nicholas Myers purchased 20,000 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.41 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of A$48,120.00 ($34,371.43).

About Tribeca Global Natural Resources

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is headquartered in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

