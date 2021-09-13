Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) vs. Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Critical Contrast

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) and Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Global and Troika Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Global 79.83% 10.05% 3.07% Troika Media Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Liberty Global and Troika Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Global 0 5 4 0 2.44 Troika Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Liberty Global currently has a consensus target price of $31.77, suggesting a potential upside of 10.09%. Given Liberty Global’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Liberty Global is more favorable than Troika Media Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liberty Global and Troika Media Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Global $11.98 billion 1.34 -$1.63 billion ($2.70) -10.69 Troika Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Troika Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.3% of Liberty Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Troika Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Liberty Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Liberty Global beats Troika Media Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Troika Media Group Company Profile

Troika Media Group, Inc. a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services. The company also provides brand fundamentals development, brand voice and personality development, marketing strategy, public relations, crisis management, and physical and digital experiential services. It serves fashion, beauty, jewelry/watches, beverage alcohol, pharmaceuticals, entertainment, consumer goods, telco, tech, sports, and automotive industries, as well as non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as M2 nGage Group, Inc. and changed its name to Troika Media Group, Inc. in July 2017. Troika Media Group, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California.

