TrueFi (TRU) Price Down 31.4% Over Last Week

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. TrueFi has a total market cap of $61.61 million and $25.36 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded down 31.4% against the dollar. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000970 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00059895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.60 or 0.00151944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $332.82 or 0.00737130 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TRU is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

