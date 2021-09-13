Truist Raises Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target to $45.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its price target upped by Truist from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INTA. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.60.

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $37.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.62. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.41.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. Analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth $416,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

