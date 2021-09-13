Truist Securities Boosts Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target to $45.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intapp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Intapp stock opened at $37.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.41. Intapp has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.62.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter worth about $47,571,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter worth about $17,487,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter worth about $14,362,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter worth about $13,300,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter worth about $10,197,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

