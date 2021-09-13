Truist Securities Increases East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $90.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Compass Point raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $71.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $82.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.77.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. FMR LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 20.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,245,000 after acquiring an additional 38,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

