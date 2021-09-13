TrustToken Market Cap Tops $50.87 Million (TRU)

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. TrustToken has a total market cap of $50.87 million and approximately $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrustToken has traded 45.8% higher against the dollar. One TrustToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrustToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00062217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002835 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00152702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00014043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00044186 BTC.

About TrustToken

TrustToken (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustToken’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrustToken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.