Tudor Pickering Trims Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Target Price to C$40.00

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its price objective cut by Tudor Pickering to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OVV. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Ovintiv to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays upgraded Ovintiv from an underperform rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Ovintiv to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.40.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at C$35.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.38 billion and a PE ratio of -3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.95. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$9.07 and a one year high of C$40.98.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.25 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.80%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.