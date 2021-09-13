Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Civil, Building, Specialty Contractors, and Management Services. The Civil segment engages in public works construction activities and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure. The Building segment offers services in specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, municipal offices, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and concrete services for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and transportation markets. The Management Services segment offers construction and design-build services to the U.S. military and government agencies, and multi-national corporations. “

Shares of TPC opened at $13.48 on Thursday. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $688.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $695,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the first quarter valued at $481,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 76,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 9.3% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 36,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 92,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

