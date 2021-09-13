Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.95.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $471.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.80 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $481.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.81. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $319.58 and a one year high of $498.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,793,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total transaction of $97,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,229 shares of company stock valued at $11,543,761 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

