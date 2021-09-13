UBS Group Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €34.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UN01. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.10 ($33.06) price target on Uniper in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Uniper in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €30.95 ($36.41).

Get Uniper alerts:

Uniper stock opened at €35.49 ($41.75) on Thursday. Uniper has a 1-year low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 1-year high of €35.31 ($41.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion and a PE ratio of -42.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €31.35.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.