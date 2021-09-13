UBS Group Reiterates $185.00 Price Target for NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.26.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $163.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $258.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.80 and its 200-day moving average is $146.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE has a 52 week low of $111.74 and a 52 week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

