UDR (NYSE:UDR) Upgraded to Buy by BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.67.

UDR stock opened at $52.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,055.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. On average, analysts predict that UDR will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

In other UDR news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $543,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 119,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,513,460.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,186,450 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,674 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 128.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,786,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,071,000 after buying an additional 2,128,373 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the second quarter valued at about $96,013,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of UDR by 89.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,421,000 after buying an additional 1,557,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of UDR by 142.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,377,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,471,000 after buying an additional 1,396,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

