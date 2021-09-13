UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) CRO Sells $4,492,800.00 in Stock

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $4,492,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,402,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,776,923.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PATH stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $55.54. 8,299,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,409,769. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.20.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PATH. Truist boosted their target price on UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

