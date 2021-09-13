UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stake Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $9,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 50.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at $584,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 635.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in UMB Financial by 30.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial stock opened at $88.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $45.87 and a one year high of $99.98.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $205,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,436.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $862,448 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

