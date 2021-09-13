UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) & Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Critical Contrast

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) and UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and UMH Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Realty Trust 0 4 2 0 2.33 UMH Properties 0 0 5 0 3.00

Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $32.40, indicating a potential upside of 7.07%. UMH Properties has a consensus target price of $23.10, indicating a potential downside of 3.55%. Given Healthcare Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Healthcare Realty Trust is more favorable than UMH Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and UMH Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Realty Trust 7.70% 1.99% 1.03% UMH Properties 24.55% 37.04% 3.87%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of UMH Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of UMH Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and UMH Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Realty Trust $499.63 million 8.81 $72.19 million $1.65 18.34 UMH Properties $163.61 million 6.94 $5.05 million $0.70 34.21

Healthcare Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than UMH Properties. Healthcare Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMH Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Healthcare Realty Trust has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMH Properties has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Healthcare Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. UMH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Healthcare Realty Trust pays out 73.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UMH Properties pays out 108.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Healthcare Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and UMH Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Healthcare Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Healthcare Realty Trust beats UMH Properties on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R. Emery in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

