Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Acquired by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,062 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UA. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $99,386,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Under Armour by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,287,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,910,000 after buying an additional 3,651,741 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Under Armour by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,972,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,793,000 after buying an additional 1,779,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,387,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,768,000 after buying an additional 1,102,477 shares during the period. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $8,187,000. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $19.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,010. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

