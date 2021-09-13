Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection (UGOTCHI) Price Tops $1.26 on Major Exchanges

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection (CURRENCY:UGOTCHI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. In the last seven days, Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. One Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection coin can now be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00002821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $3,979.00 worth of Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00077147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00123959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.21 or 0.00176795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,896.45 or 1.00201603 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,200.50 or 0.07143006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.66 or 0.00909842 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

