Universal Display Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Universal Display has raised its dividend by 400.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Universal Display has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Universal Display to earn $5.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Shares of OLED opened at $200.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $161.01 and a 12-month high of $262.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.80.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.67.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

