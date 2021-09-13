Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $252.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OLED. Citigroup raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 101,798.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,386,000 after buying an additional 2,338,306 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,508,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 278.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 232,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,090,000 after buying an additional 171,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,359,000 after buying an additional 168,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $200.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,881. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.75. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $161.01 and a 12 month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

