Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) & HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) Critical Analysis

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) and HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Urban Edge Properties and HomeFed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Edge Properties 1 1 1 0 2.00 HomeFed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Urban Edge Properties presently has a consensus price target of $15.58, suggesting a potential downside of 12.01%. Given Urban Edge Properties’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Urban Edge Properties is more favorable than HomeFed.

Risk & Volatility

Urban Edge Properties has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeFed has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and HomeFed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Edge Properties $330.10 million 6.28 $93.59 million $0.88 20.13 HomeFed $140.57 million 4.23 -$70,000.00 N/A N/A

Urban Edge Properties has higher revenue and earnings than HomeFed.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.6% of Urban Edge Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of HomeFed shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Urban Edge Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of HomeFed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and HomeFed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Edge Properties 12.93% 4.54% 1.54% HomeFed -4.58% -1.17% -0.92%

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats HomeFed on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About HomeFed

HomeFed Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in and develops residential and commercial real estate properties in California, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Maine, and New York. The company develops residential and commercial land development projects and other unimproved land, as well as projects in various stages of development, and retail and office operating properties. It also engages in the design engineering, grading raw land, and constructing public infrastructure, such as streets, utilities, and public facilities, as well as develops individual lots for home sites or other facilities. In addition, the company holds interest in Brooklyn Renaissance Plaza, which comprises a 665 room hotel operated by Marriott; and operates an office building complex and parking space garage located in Brooklyn, New York. Further, it holds interest in HomeFed Village III Master, LLC that owns and develops an approximate 450 acre community planned for 948 homes in the Otay Ranch General Plan Area of Chula Vista, California. HomeFed Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

