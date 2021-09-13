Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE UBP opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $639.68 million, a P/E ratio of 61.08 and a beta of 1.14. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 18.25%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 20,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

