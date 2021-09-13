US Bancorp DE Acquires 732 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in WPP were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 25.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the second quarter valued at about $385,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 16.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

NYSE WPP opened at $66.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.48. WPP plc has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $72.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.8714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

WPP Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

