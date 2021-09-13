US Bancorp DE Buys 2,794 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $22.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.04. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

