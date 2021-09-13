US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,252,000 after buying an additional 2,947,296 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,121,000 after purchasing an additional 362,576 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,757,240,000 after purchasing an additional 349,651 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,993,000 after purchasing an additional 265,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 187.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,770,000 after purchasing an additional 230,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

FLT stock opened at $260.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.54. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments.

