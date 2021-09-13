US Bancorp DE Has $633,000 Stock Position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Tata Motors by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,681,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors stock opened at $20.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Tata Motors Limited has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $24.27.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tata Motors had a positive return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

