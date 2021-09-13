US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Discovery were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DISCK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 230,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Discovery by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

DISCK stock opened at $25.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.40. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.