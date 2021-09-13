US Bancorp DE Sells 1,033 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PVH were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 34.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 25.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth $80,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth $106,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PVH in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.58.

NYSE PVH opened at $109.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $121.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 131.48, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

