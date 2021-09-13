US Bancorp DE Sells 2,188 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SunPower were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,203,000 after purchasing an additional 97,128 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SunPower by 7.1% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 77,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SunPower by 72.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 49,511 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 444.5% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 54,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPWR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $21.26 on Monday. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $57.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 5.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

