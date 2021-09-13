Utrust Price Down 24.4% Over Last Week (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last week, Utrust has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. One Utrust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000817 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a total market cap of $166.36 million and $12.26 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00060293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.64 or 0.00151627 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $334.10 or 0.00738077 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

