Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Receives $8.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

VLOWY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Vallourec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Vallourec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.40 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vallourec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Vallourec in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLOWY remained flat at $$1.85 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Vallourec has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $9.93.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.94 million. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 21.98% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vallourec will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

