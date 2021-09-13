Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 235,948 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,386,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 235,948 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $172,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 57,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 63,482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,215,774. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $131.14 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $176.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.61.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

