Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,492,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469,213 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.75% of Corteva worth $243,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 5,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $43.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.23.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

