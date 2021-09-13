Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,589,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896,837 shares during the quarter. SSR Mining accounts for 0.9% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.11% of SSR Mining worth $367,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSRM. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 630.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SSRM. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $15.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $23.27.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $376.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.84 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

