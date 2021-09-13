Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,106,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,819 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.45% of Xilinx worth $159,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XLNX. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Xilinx by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,426,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $176,750,000 after buying an additional 856,149 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,440,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $302,349,000 after purchasing an additional 731,857 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 178.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,063,725 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $131,796,000 after purchasing an additional 681,725 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 89.7% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,422,829 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $176,289,000 after purchasing an additional 672,829 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 5,063.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 602,334 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $74,629,000 after purchasing an additional 590,669 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $155.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.00. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $96.71 and a one year high of $159.30.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on XLNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.