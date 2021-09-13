Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Acquires Shares of 100,395 Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tuesday Morning stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.95. 10,025,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,926. Tuesday Morning Co. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.64.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Tuesday Morning had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 0.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Tuesday Morning Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th.

In other Tuesday Morning news, insider Steven R. Becker sold 96,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $467,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,760,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

