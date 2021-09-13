Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Buys 241 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $221.68. 1,360,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,167,791. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $142.09 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.40.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

