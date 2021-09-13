Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $11.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $415.38. 88,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,058. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $416.01 and a 200-day moving average of $397.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.04.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,438 shares of company stock worth $41,902,034. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

