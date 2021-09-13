Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Sold by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,335,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.4% of Betterment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $106,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $110,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

VWOB stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.21. 665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,722. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $82.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

