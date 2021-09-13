Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,898,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,447,000 after buying an additional 140,205 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average of $51.33. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

