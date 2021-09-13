Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stake Lowered by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $91,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $208,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.19 on Monday, reaching $245.49. 1,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,359. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $174.51 and a twelve month high of $251.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.94.

