Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $142.83 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.09 and a twelve month high of $146.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

