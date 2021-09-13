Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Acquired by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 102.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.1% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,934,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,205 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,455,000 after purchasing an additional 884,060 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 926,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,778,000 after acquiring an additional 374,134 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 680,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,963,000 after acquiring an additional 367,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 14,811.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 667,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,015,000 after acquiring an additional 663,126 shares during the last quarter.

VTWO stock opened at $89.52 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $94.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

