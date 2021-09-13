Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by South State Corp

South State Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,998 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of South State Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. South State Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 382,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 752,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,877,000 after acquiring an additional 33,829 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter.

BSV traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,155. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.24. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $83.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

