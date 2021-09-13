Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,751. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.96. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $67.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

