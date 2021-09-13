Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Whalerock Point Partners LLC

Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,844 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $126,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after acquiring an additional 489,172 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $230.19. 68,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,886,431. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $162.85 and a 1 year high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

