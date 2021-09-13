Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Holdings Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,205 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.30% of Varonis Systems worth $18,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 224.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $69.41 on Monday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.58 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $276,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $89,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,100.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,395 shares of company stock valued at $4,297,766 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

