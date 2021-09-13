Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $22.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.67 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average is $22.40. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.87 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 1.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 183,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 17,380 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 85,492.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.